Next week marks the return of high school volleyball for programs across Tennessee, including the Cumberland County Lady Jets.
CCHS will be under new leadership this season, as first-year head coach Brandy Alley takes the reins.
“This team is going to be interesting,” said Alley, “They’ve made so much progress in the first few weeks of practice.
“Their expectations this year will be to compete highly in their district. They’re capable of doing a lot, and I’m excited to see where they go.”
Alley will be leaning on senior leadership this season.
“We have two returning seniors that have great leadership in Alaysha Cydrus and Abi Huling,” she added. “We’ve added a new senior in Taylor Todd.”
Along with the senior trio, CCHS will be looking for major contributions from Sydney Wallace, Brylee Neely and Mackenzie Manly.
The Lady Jets will look to utilize multiple setters this season to complement multiple quality hitters.
“Ideally, we want to run a 6-2,” Alley said. “We’re starting off simple right now. We’ve got two good setters that we’re going to alternate and keep in our arsenal.
“We’ve got quite a few good hitters to rotate around,” she added. “The defensive passing is key, getting it to where we can get good sets.”
Like most volleyball programs in Tennessee, the Lady Jets have cut back on the number of contests and are staying closer to home in 2020.
“We’ve finally got our schedule complete and have some tough teams on it,” said Alley. “With 15 games, it’s nowhere as many games as we wanted to play, but they should be ready to face any team.”
Cumberland County opens their season this Tuesday when they host Upperman in a District 8AA contest.
