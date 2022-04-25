A 21-year Cumberland County track and field record was shattered Thursday evening at Jet Stadium, host of the CCHS Last Chance track and field meet featuring seven local teams.
Cumberland County High School’s 4x200m boys team, consisting of Treven McGhee, Cody Elder, Carson Conatser and Christian Filler, broke both the school and county record for the race set back in 2001 with a time of 1:34.5.
McGhee’s success at CCHS follows a win in the 300-meter hurdles at last weekend’s Volunteer Classic held at the University of Tennessee. McGhee is the first CCHS athlete to win at the meet.
Multiple first-place finishes were taken home by CCHS and Stone Memorial athletes in Crossville on Thursday.
For Cumberland County’s boys, Clinton Harris won the discus throw at 110 feet, 10 inches and Jacob Atkinson won the pole vault at 11 feet.
Conatser placed first in long jump at 20 feet, 2.25 inches and second in high jump at 6 feet, 2 inches.
The CCHS boys 4x800m relay team, consisting of Zach Ostrander, Tyler Carroll, Cody Elder and Michael Ostrander, took first in their respective race.
Winning the boys 1600-meter run was Cumberland County’s Tyler Carroll at 4:58.79.
McGhee won the 200-meter dash at 23.76 seconds and also placed second in the 100-meter dash.
The Jet boys 4x400m team, including Michael Ostrander, McGhee, Elder and Ethan Benjamin, finished first at 4:06.95.
For Stone Memorial’s boys, Nathan Wagner placed second in the 800-meter run.
Girls
On the girls side, the Lady Panthers and Lady Jets found themselves atop the leaderboards throughout the day.
Stone Memorial’s Savannah Amos placed first in the 3200-meter run at 13:11.16, followed by teammate Laney Wiley in second.
Cumberland County’s Peyton Dunlap won the 100-meter dash at 13.12.
The Lady Jet 4x200m relay team consisting of Linsey Colton, Grace Baldwin, Belle Christopher and Isabella Cobb won their race at 1:59.65.
Colton, wasn’t done yet as she also won the 400-meter dash.
CCHS’ Lexi Carroll won the 1600-meter run at 6:16.74, followed by Amos at 6:22.58.
Stone Memorial’s 4x100-meter relay team, consisting of Sutton Callahan, Meghan Niles, Macy Smith and Adyson Bennett, also took first.
Stone Memorial’s Niles placed first in the 300-meter hurdles at 52.65 and won the 200-meter dash at 27.81.
It was all Cumberland County atop the girls 800-meter run leaderboard as Colton placed first and Carroll finished second.
Lady Jet Christopher posted 6 feet, 6 inches in pole vault.
