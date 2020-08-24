For the first time in the Noah Repasky era, the Cumberland County Jet football team took the field Friday night against Scott, and the Highlanders left Crossville with a 20-12 victory.
“We had great effort all night. The kids played hard,” said CCHS head coach Noah Repasky. “We just didn’t execute well enough and had too many mistakes to win. We had three turnovers and several opportunities inside their 20 or 30 and didn’t get any points out of them.”
The game was a stark contrast to last season’s 42-6 Scott victory, as the Jets held a 12-8 lead late in the fourth quarter, but ultimately couldn’t close out for their first victory since 2016.
“These are things we can clean up and fix,” Repasky said. “We’re trying to learn how to win. We had the lead with five minutes left, but couldn’t hold it.”
It was Cumberland County who struck first Friday night.
“We scored on our second drive,” said Repasky. “It was a 97-yard drive in three plays. We finished it off with a 65-yard touchdown run from Reece Crockett.”
Crockett’s touchdown and ensuing failed PAT left Cumberland County with a 6-0 lead, a score that would stand until halftime.
Scott rode a wave of momentum on the way to eight points in the third quarter, as a bad Jet snap resulted in a Highlander safety, then a touchdown on the ensuing drive to give Scott an 8-6 lead to end the third period.
In the fourth, Cumberland County quarterback Braden Tollett found receiver Treven McGhee on an 18-yard touchdown pass to put the lead back in Cumberland County’s hands at 12-8 with less than six minutes to play.
Scott answered shortly after with a 14-yard touchdown run to lead 14-12.
“We had a couple opportunities after that,” Repasky said. “We ended up having a turnover on the 10-yard line with about two minutes left, and that sealed our fate.”
Scott punched in the end zone once more to make the final score 20-12.
Following the contest, Scott football coach Josh Terry had high praise for CCHS.
“Coach Repasky with the Cumberland County Jets did a fantastic job,” Terry said. “In a short offseason, Cumberland County is greatly improved. Those kids had a different culture about them, a different pride.”
Though Repasky is pleased with his team’s effort in week one, he sees room for improvement.
“I expect us to get all of this cleaned up,” he said. “We didn’t have a lot of penalties, but our offensive execution has to get cleaned up.
“Some of these small things on defense will improve a lot. As long as the effort is there, we’ll get this stuff fixed.”
Colin Brown led Cumberland County in rushing with 75 yards on 15 attempts, followed by Crockett totaling 68 yards and a touchdown on five attempts.
McGhee led the Jet receivers, as he totaled four receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown. CCHS tallied 237 total yards of offense in the contest.
Cumberland County will hit the road this Saturday as they travel to White County to face the Warriors in their season debut. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
