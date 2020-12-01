White County left Crossville with a pair of victories over Cumberland County Tuesday night in non-district action.
The Warriorettes started the night with a 47-42 comeback victory, followed by a dominant performance from White County's Grant Slatten in the boys contest to win 86-56. Slatten, an Ole Miss signee, scored 44 points against the Jets.
Photos, videos, recaps and more available shortly at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
