Friday night’s trip to Jasper was successful for Cumberland County basketball, as both the Jets and Lady Jets picked up double-digit wins over Marion County.
In girls action, the Lady Jets won their 36th consecutive District 7AA game by defeating the Lady Warriors, 67-45.
The boys game followed with a strong offensive performance by CCHS to defeat Marion, 8 -63.
Girls game
Despite the lopsided final score, Friday was no cake walk for the Lady Jets.
It was the Lady Warriors who left after one quarter, 15-13.
Marion County briefly held a 24-21 lead in the second quarter over Cumberland County as well. A second-quarter deficit in district play is rarely seen by the Lady Jets.
“They’re very physical, seasoned and well-coached,” said CCHS head coach Tyler McWilliams. “The second time around in district play, teams are going to be ready for you. We’ve got to be able to weather the storm and respond.”
After a back-and-forth first half, Cumberland County led 28-23 at halftime.
Marion County scored two quick baskets to cut the CCHS lead to 28-27 before the Lady Jets kicked their game into another gear, outscoring Marion County 17-8 to end the quarter ahead 45-35.
“We finally responded late in the third quarter,” McWilliams said. “I’m proud of the effort that we gave.”
Cumberland County outscored Marion County 22-10 in the fourth period to win by a final score of 67-45.
“We talked about being more aggressive on offense and defense,” McWilliams said. “Once we decided to do that, things started to open up for us.”
Leading the way for CCHS was sophomore guard Abby Houston. The reigning District 7AA MVP posted 22 points on six made three-pointers in the win.
Emery Baragona, also a sophomore, recorded 18 points, eight assists and five steals for the Lady Jets.
Freshman Jalynn Baldwin also hit double-figures with 12 points and six rebounds.
The Lady Jets improve to 14-9 overall and 6-0 in District 7AA play. The win also locks up at least a share of the overall No. 1 seed for the seventh consecutive season dating back to 2014-’15 in District 6AAA.
Cumberland County can win the regular season district crown outright by winning either of their final two district games.
“We want to make sure we put ourselves in a good position come tournament time,” McWilliams said. “That starts now. We focus one game at a time, and have a few more weeks to improve.”
Cumberland County (67): Abby Houston 22, Emery Baragona 18, Jalynn Baldwin 12, Shelbi Smith 8, Paige Roberts 2, Josi Smith 2, Grace Baldwin 2, Tia Swallows 1
Boys game
In boys action, the Jets never trailed on their way to a 24-point win.
“You’ve got to win them on the road,” said CCHS head coach Will Foster. “We had a tough job dealing with the two really good players they have. We didn’t play great early.”
Cumberland County was led by junior standout Jackson Inman with 24 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Kole Torres and Carson Conatser posted 17 points apiece. Torres posted six rebounds and five assists, while Conatser recorded five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Jaxon Reed filled out the stat sheet as well with six points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Cumberland County led 39-28 at halftime. Marion County gave the Jets a brief scare by cutting the CCHS lead to 45-43 in the third period, but ultimately the Jets weathered the storm and outscored the Warriors 23-14 in the final quarter to win 87-63.
CCHS improves to 9-11 overall and 5-1 in District 7AA play.
The Jets hit the road to Rhea County this Tuesday and travel to Clarkrange on Thursday. CCHS will host Grundy County this Saturday.
Cumberland County (87): Jackson Inman 24, Carson Conatser 17, Kole Torres 17, Reece Crockett 8, Ace Hawkins 8, Jaxon Reed 6, Adam Floyd 5, Devin Lane 2
