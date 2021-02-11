Boys:
The Cumberland County Jets added another District 7AA win to their total on Tuesday, this one over Bledsoe County, 72-64.
CCHS was led by Jackson Inman, who posted 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Carson Conatser contributed 18 points, four rebounds and four assists in the win.
The Jets found themselves trailing after one quarter, 17-10.
A strong second period put the Jets ahead 34-32 at halftime.
CCHS pushed their lead to eight points (42-34) early in the third period, but couldn’t quite pull away from the Warriors.
Bledsoe County briefly cut Cumberland County’s lead to six points (66-60) in the fourth period, but the Jets would allow them no closer as they won by a final score of 72-64.
CCHS improves to 12-12 overall and 6-2 in District 7AA play. The Jets will close the regular season Friday at home against Clarkrange.
Cumberland County (72): Jackson Inman 20, Carson Conatser 18, Kole Torres 12, Adam Floyd 8, Jaxon Reed 6, Devin Lane 4, Ace Hawkins 4
Girls:
Tuesday’s 59-15 win at Bledsoe County capped off a perfect 8-0 record for the Cumberland County Lady Jets in District 7AA play this season.
CCHS is a perfect 38-0 over the last four seasons in district play.
Abby Houston posted 20 points in less than three quarters of action, followed by Grace Baldwin scoring 12.
CCHS led 20-0 after one quarter and 44-6 at halftime.
The Lady Jets improve to 16-10 overall and will play next on Friday at home against Clarkrange.
Cumberland County (59): Abby Houston 20, Grace Baldwin 12, Jalynn Baldwin 8, Jorja Anderson 5, Madison Buffkin 4, Chloe Reagan 4, Emery Baragona 2, Tia Swallows 2, Beth Ann Brewer 2
