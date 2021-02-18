Crossville was well-represented in postseason basketball district honors this past week, as 13 players and two coaches earned awards.
Leading the way were Cumberland County's Emery Baragona and Stone Memorial's Tessa Miller, who were named MVP of their respective districts. Baragona's Lady Jets compete in District 7AA while Miller's Lady Panthers are in District 6AAA.
Award winners by team are as follows:
Cumberland County Jets:
Jackson Inman - All-District 7AA
Kole Torres - All-District 7AA
Adam Floyd - All-District 7AA
Cumberland County Lady Jets:
Emery Baragona - District 7AA MVP
Abby Houston - All-District 7AA
Tyler McWilliams - Coach of the Year
Stone Memorial Panthers:
Zach Boyd - All-District 6AAA
Chris Coudriet - All-District 6AAA
Jack Eldridge - All-District 6AAA,
Defensive Player of the Year
Will Hecker - District 6AAA Honorable Mention, Defensive All-District
Stone Memorial Lady Panthers:
Tessa Miller - District 6AAA MVP,
Defensive Player of the Year
Mattie Buck - All-District 6AAA,
Defensive All-District
Annah Goss - All-District 6AAA
Keaton Freitag - All-District 6AAA
Mike Buck - District 6AAA Coach of the Year
