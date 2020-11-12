With basketball season tipping off in less than a week, both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial High School are gearing up for a socially-distant season in Crossville.
COVID-19 concerns are forcing programs across the state to alter their game day plan for the upcoming 2020-’21 campaign following a 2019-’20 season that was cut short in March.
CCHS and SMHS will be observing similar protocols and procedures at home basketball games this season based on recommendations from TSSAA.
Cumberland County
A large gymnasium benefits Cumberland County High School this season, as their total capacity will be reduced.
“Games will be what we’re used to from this school year,” said CCHS athletic director Pat Teeples. “Temperature checks are required for admittance, masks are required to come inside, and there will be a 50% reduction in capacity.
“There will be areas taped off, and reserved seating has been changed,” Teeples added. “We will still have a capacity a little over 1,000.”
Cumberland County’s gym can approximately 2,100 fans during a normal season. Visiting fans will have a different process to secure a ticket than previous years.
“The district has decided to do a voucher system, so we will send vouchers to the schools that will allow them to buy a ticket once they get here,” Teeples said. “I’d hate for somebody to drive all the way to Crossville then not be able to get in.”
The Jets are sending each visiting school 200 vouchers, and all tickets will be sold on game day, and are now $6.
The concession stand will now feature pre-packaged items to reduce contact with food.
“All that is based on TSSAA recommendations,” Teeples added. “Along with the county and CDC. We’ve taken what we feel are best practices and went with them.”
Those with further questions about basketball procedures are asked to contact Cumberland County High School at (931) 484-6194.
Stone Memorial
At Stone Memorial, similar procedures will be followed.
“We’ll be limited down to approximately 850 capacity,” said SMHS athletic director Lance Kennedy. “A typical capacity for us is around 1,900. Instead of closing every other row, we found it better in volleyball season to allow people to police themselves and make sure nobody is sitting around them.”
Seating in the gym will see a few additional changes on top of social distancing.
“We are going to have a single section for students,” Kennedy added. “We’re going to turn the other student section into additional home seating. We’re going to close off the front row going all the way down, just because of people in transit back and forth. That keeps people off the floor as well.”
Entering games at Stone Memorial will resemble fall sports.
“Everyone will enter the typical area and have temperature checks done,” Kennedy said. “We’ll have some teachers there assisting with that. We’ll have masks for people that don’t have them as well.
“Ticket prices will stay the same: $5 for adults and $3 for students,” he added.
Like Cumberland County, tickets will be allotted to the visiting crowd.
“We’re allotting approximately 150 tickets for visiting fans,” Kennedy said. “That’s a little flexible if needed. We’re asking visiting coaches and athletic directors to send a list. That’s not necessarily limiting that many, but we will pull those tickets aside for them.”
Stone Memorial won’t have a “warm up” game to test their new procedures.
“We anticipate big crowds for Clarkrange, Cumberland County and White County,” added Kennedy. “Those three will be the biggest test. As fate would have it, CCHS will be our first home game. So we don’t really get a test how everything will work before a big crowd.”
Season tickets are still on sale, and Stone Memorial offers multiple options for fans wanting guaranteed admittance to games this season.
“Reserve seating will be sold in two different packages: people that want chair backs and general admission. Chair backs will be done in sets of two or four,” Kennedy said.
Season tickets will also be available for purchase at Saturday, Nov. 14’s Panther Preview event held at Stone Memorial.
For more information regarding basketball seating this season, contact Stone Memorial High School at (931) 484-5767.
