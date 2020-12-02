Quarantines at Bledsoe County and Siegel have forced cancelations in Crossville this Friday.
Cumberland County was scheduled to travel to Pikeville Friday to take on Bledsoe County in their District 7AA opener, but the Warriors are unable to play. Cumberland County at Bledsoe County has been rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 18. CCHS won't look to replace this Friday's game.
Stone Memorial was slated to host Siegel in non-district action, but COVID-19 protocols at Siegel forced a cancelation. The teams are actively searching for a reschedule date.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Stone Memorial is looking for a replacement opponent for this Friday. If/when an opponent is scheduled, an update will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com and on Twitter at @CrossvilleNews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.