The Cumberland County and Stone Memorial bowlers flexed their muscles on the lanes a little bit this week when they picked up some very important victories.
The Jets and Lady Jets swept Jackson County by scores of 21-2 in the girls’ contest and 17-6 in the boys’ competition. Stone Memorial, playing a boys’ only doubleheader with York Institute, won 23-0 in the first game and 22-1 in the finale.
The Lady Jets had little trouble with Jackson County as Cumberland rolled to an easy 809-666 victory in the traditional game. Danielle Bogie set the pace for CCHS with a 171, and Learah Garrett shot 162. Camryn Wood fired a 123, Jimmie Street had a 122, and Lesley Garrett posted a 121. Lexi Christian shot a 110.
The roll continued in the Baker games as Cumberland won 120-112, 112-91, 143-121, 130-99 and 120-96.
The boys’ contest went just about as smoothly for the Jets as the girls’ match. Ethan Phan led the way for Cumberland County in the traditional game with a 235. Elijah Schley shot 209 and Ryan Reynolds scored a 202. Alex Smith fired a 145 and Cody Gates shot 136. CCHS won the game 1097-1077.
The victories improved the Cumberland County boys to 13-0 on the year, while the girls improved to 5-4 for the season.
The Jets won three of the five Baker games, with victories of 234-132, 232-190 and 188-180. The two squads also split the final game, knotting the score at 173.
Stone boys sweep York
The Stone Memorial boys got good efforts from a lot of people on their roster in the York match Monday. The Panthers won the traditional game in the first contest by a score of 918-538, and followed that up with an 878-550 win in the nightcap.
Noah Gernt shot 165 in the opening game and then came back later for a 180. Collin Tiegs posted a 182 in the opener and a 177 in the second game. Other Panthers posted impressive games including Justin Barnett at 157, Mason Howard at 156, and Brayden Lawson at 137.
The Baker games went back and forth. Stone won all five contests in the first contest, while York captured each Baker game in the finale.
The Stone Memorial boys are 5-2 on the season.
