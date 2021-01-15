Cumberland County made the long trip to Grundy County High School Friday night, and the Lady Jets left with a 69-24 victory in District 7AA competition.
In boys action, the Jets fell to a red-hot Grundy County team, 74-63 for their first regular-season loss in District 7AA play in three years.
More content from Friday's CCHS games, including photos and video highlights, will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
