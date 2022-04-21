A strong defensive performance led Cumberland County to a 2-0 shutout victory over Kingston Tuesday evening.
“This was much-needed,” said CCHS head coach Cub Whitson. “Every win builds confidence and points us in the right direction. Kingston’s a quality opponent, so that makes it better.”
Anchoring the shutout was the Jet defense, whose responsibilities have increased despite injuries and lineup changes.
“We rely on our defense,” Whitson said. “Shutouts are huge. We don’t accept anything less than trying to play a perfect game out of the back. We’re rotating six guys in the back based on injuries and other things.”
Ben Hines led the CCHS shutout from the keeper position.
Finding the net offensively for Cumberland County were Akram Amara and Reece Crockett.
Amara’s first-half goal game off an assist from freshman Jaime Perez.
“We had created a couple of chances and finally capitalized on one,” Whitson said. “Jaime received the ball and made a great turn and played it right through to Akram, who placed it nicely.”
After taking the 1-0 halftime lead, Crockett would score the game’s final goal on a corner kick with 2:35 remaining.
“We’ve been working on finishing off sets,” Whitson said. “Reece was in the right place at the right time.”
The Jets improved to 7-2-2 overall and traveled to McMinn County on Thursday. CCHS hits the road for district play at DeKalb County on Tuesday, April 26.
