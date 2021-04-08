Cumberland County soccer’s trip to Livingston on Tuesday went much like the first encounter with the Wildcats, as CCHS defeated LA 8-0.
The win completes the season sweep of Livingston Academy, as the Jets defeated them 5-0 on March 23.
Drew Davidson scored three goals and recorded an assist on Tuesday.
Jaziel Perez had a balanced night for Cumberland County, dishing out two assists and scoring two goals.
Also recording two goals for the Jets was Miguel Lopez, who also had an assist.
Gabriel Alva continued his impressive freshman season with a second-half goal.
Aiden Zeino and Akram Amara each recorded an assist for the Jets.
Cumberland County improves to a perfect 4-0 in District 6AA play.
The Jets will take the field next on Tuesday when they host Stone Memorial.
