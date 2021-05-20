Coach Cub Whitson’s Cumberland County Jets are one step closer to the state soccer tournament following a dominant 6-0 victory over Anderson County in Tuesday’s Region 3AA semifinals.
“This is great motivation to keep pushing forward,” Whitson said. “Anderson was a good look at what we could see in terms of size and speed. The boys were ready and handled that well. Having the success we did tonight was awesome.”
Jet senior Drew Davidson scored four times in the contest, along with Aiden Zeino and Jaziel Perez each finding the net once.
CCHS led 4-0 at halftime before scoring two more insurance goals in the second half.
Defensively, keeper Ben Hines led the defense in a shutout.
Cumberland County advanced to Thursday’s Region 3AA championship game against DeKalb County and will play Saturday in the Class AA Sectional with the state tournament on the line.
Saturday’s game time and location will be posted online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
