A 2-0 win over Livingston Academy Thursday evening gave the Cumberland County High School soccer team sole possession of first place in District 6AA following the shutout.
Cumberland County’s Akram Amara found the back of the net off a deflected ball in the first half, putting CCHS up 1-0 at the break.
In the second half, Jet freshman Jaime Perez scored on a penalty kick, making the game’s final score 2-0.
In the net, keeper Ben Hines anchored the Jet defense to lead the shutout.
Cumberland County is currently 6-2-2 overall and 6-1 in District 6AA play.
The Jets take a break from district play this week as they host Kingston on Tuesday and travel to McMinn County Thursday evening.
Additional photos from Thursday’s win over Livingston Academy are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
