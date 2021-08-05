The Cumberland County Jets took to the scrimmage field for the second time in five days on Tuesday as the Jets hosted Oliver Springs.
“I’m proud of the kids,” CCHS head coach Noah Repasky said after his team left the field. “We were more physical tonight than we were on Friday. From our ones all the way down to our freshman, we were hitting.”
The Jet offense showed measurable progress from even five days prior.
“We executed well on offense,” said Repasky. “Our offensive line did a great job. We’ve worked on a few different run schemes. Our inside zone looked good tonight for the first time.
“We’ve been efficient throwing the football,” Repasky added. “If we can do that, we’ll have a chance to score some points.”
Defensively, the Jets were challenged by a unique Oliver Springs offense.
“They run an unbalanced Wing-T,” Repasky said. “You don’t see that too often. It was a challenge to push those guys back and find the football.
“We’ve got some stuff to clean up, but overall it was a better effort than we had on Friday.”
The progress made in the last two CCHS scrimmages has Repasky and the Jets more energized and excited for Friday nights.
“This is a tough sport,” Repasky said. “You have to have passion and enthusiasm. We’ve worked on that hard starting in the weight room.
“These guys have embraced that and are enjoying one another,” he added. “The kids are enjoying themselves and the process, and starting to see some results.”
Cumberland County will host their third scrimmage of the fall on Friday as White County makes the short drive from Sparta.
Next week, CCHS will host a jamboree for one final preseason contest before hitting the field week one at Whitwell on Friday, Aug. 20.
Details on the jamboree, as well as coverage from the White County scrimmage, will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
