2021 provided the Cumberland County Jets with a fresh start, as CCHS got back in the win column Tuesday with an 81-72 victory over Bledsoe County.
“We had a pretty solid game plan tonight,” said Jet head basketball coach Will Foster. “We did some different things and settled into something that was working.”
The Jets led by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter before pulling their starters.
“We scored 81 points and what’s crazy is we didn’t shoot the ball very well,” Foster added. “It’s always good to come out with a district win.”
Cumberland County started strong, as the Jets led 27-12 after one quarter and 46-30 at halftime.
CCHS grew their lead to 20 points in the third quarter (59-39) and 22 in the fourth (73-51) before winning by a final score of 81-72.
Cumberland County forced 18 turnovers and scored 25 transition points to fuel their victory.
“I’ve preached to let your defense become your offense,” Foster said. “I thought we rebounded okay also, and our defense is what won us the game.”
A strong shooting night from Kole Torres saw him lead Cumberland County with 25 points and four rebounds. Torres hit five three-pointers.
Jackson Inman finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Devin Lane totaled 17 points and five boards.
While Jaxon Reed only scored one point, his impact for CCHS was felt as he tallied with eight assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Cumberland County improves to 5-9 overall with the win and 3-0 in District 7AA play.
The Jets will host cross-town rival Stone Memorial this Friday, with the girls tipoff at 6 p.m.
Cumberland County (81): Kole Torres 25, Jackson Inman 20, Devin Lane 17, Reece Crockett 6, Carson Conatser 6, Ace Hawkins 5, Jaxon Reed 1, Jace Iles 1
