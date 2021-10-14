The Cumberland County Jets are still alive in the Class 4A playoff hunt, but will need a little help from their cross-town rival Stone Memorial to make the postseason.
As of Oct. 14, Upperman sits at 3-0 in region play. DeKalb County, Macon County and Stone Memorial are each at 2-1.
Cumberland County is 1-3 in region play and Livingston Academy is 0-4.
For the Jets to make the playoffs, Stone Memorial must beat Macon County this week and the Jets need to take Macon down on Oct. 29.
Both CCHS and Macon would then be tied at 2-3 in region play with the Jets holding the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Cumberland County wouldn’t hold a tiebreaker against any other Region 4-4A school as they have already fallen to SMHS and DeKalb County.
If Macon County defeats SMHS this week, then they’ll have a better region record regardless of the Oct. 29 game at CCHS.
