Cumberland County soccer put on a dominant performance Tuesday, defeating District 6AA foe Upperman 9-0 for a mercy-rule victory.
Jet star Belle Christopher made her presence felt in the lopsided victory, scoring four goals in the first half while assisting on another.
CCHS opened the game with a Christopher assist to senior Beth Ann Brewer, who fired in a shot from in front of the net, with 30:45 remaining in the first half to put the Lady Jets ahead 1-0.
Christopher then took the game in her own hands, scoring four goals in a 15-minute span to put Cumberland County ahead 5-0.
Grace Baldwin got in on the scoring, finding the back of the net on a rebound from her own shot with 6:02 left until halftime to make the score 6-0.
Arianna Gonzalez tacked another Lady Jet goal on the scoreboard with 1:13 left until halftime, putting CCHS up 7-0.
In the second half, Peyton Dunlap scored two goals in the first 11 minutes to put Cumberland County ahead 9-0, enacting the mercy rule and ending the game with 29:05 remaining.
CCHS followed Tuesday’s game with an impresssive 3-2 victory over Stone Memorial on Wednesday.
More on the Lady Panthers’ win over Stone Memroial available on page 3.
Photos and video highlights from both games are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.