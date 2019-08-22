Coaching changes often bring excitement and new energy to a team, and the Cumberland County Jets are no exception.
The Eric Belew era at Cumberland County begins Friday night as the Jets travel to Huntsville to face the Highlanders of Scott High School.
Coming off a 1-9 campaign in 2018, the Jets will look to right the ship in non-region action against the Highlanders.
Leading the way will be senior quarterback Trevor Parsons, who is entering his fourth season under center at CCHS.
Brandon Dalton and Ronald Martin, both seniors, will be featured heavily in the Jet offense from the running back and receiver positions respectively. Sophomore Treven McGhee will also be targeted multiple times.
Up front, seniors Ethan Pitton, Cayden Gora, Isaac McGhee and Jacob DeBord will anchor the offensive line along with junior Austin Reed.
The Jet defense will also be making its debut under new coordinator Andrew Phipps.
ABOUT SCOTT
The Scott Highlanders compete in Region 2-3A and posted a 3-7 record a season ago.
Head coach Josh Terry will be entering his second season at SHS.
Scott returns 14 starters from last season and runs a spread offense.
Kickoff for Cumberland County at Scott is scheduled for 6:30 CDT. Scott High School is located at 400 Scott High Dr., Huntsville.
