Cumberland County High School’s second annual free youth football and cheer camp wrapped up Wednesday afternoon following three days of instruction and fun.
“It was a great week and a good turnout,” said CCHS head football coach Noah Repasky. “We had to work around the weather and did what we had to do; we were in the gym one day and cut short another.”
The free camp is a way of giving back to the community.
“This is us giving back,” Repasky said. “We like when these folks come watch our kids play. Our players have to do a set amount of community service, and this is part of it. I want to get as many kids in our community here as possible.”
Numbers were strong for the three-day camp.
“We had about 55 kids sign up,” Repasky said. “A lot of them were in our Jr. Jets program.
“This is our yearly community outreach,” Repasky said. “Our coaches and players did a fine job. We had 25 or so players out here every night.”
At football camp, kids worked on fundamentals.
“We broke it down by position and went over the basics,” Repasky said. “We taught the proper way to tackle and take a handoff and stuff like that. Stuff that doesn’t change from the pee-wees to the pros.”
At cheer camp, youth campers worked on cheers, dances with CCHS coaches and cheerleaders and decorated a run-out sign for the players on day three.
Additional photos from football and cheer camp are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
