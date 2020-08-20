Friday night football will look different in 2020 for the Cumberland County High School Jets as Noah Repasky begins his tenure with the program this week.
“We are super excited to get to play,” said Repasky. “I’ve got a bunch of young kids without a lot of experience. It’s a new bunch.”
Repasky’s key to success starts with fundamentals.
“I’m looking for us to play hard,” he said. “I want us to put a better product on the field.”
Repasky already had the odds stacked against him, inheriting a program that has won one game since 2016. The COVID-19 pandemic eliminated spring football and put restraints on summer workouts and practices.
Week one will be Repasky’s first look at his team in live competition, but the challenges run deeper than that.
“First, you’ve got to earn the players’ trust,” he said. “Around here, the way things have been, the players understandably have a little trouble with trust. Just earning their trust is a day-in and day-out process, showing that you’re going to be here and that there will be some change.”
Repasky’s goals and expectations are clear for the Jets.
“We’re looking to get better every week,” he said. “We’re excited for Fridays just to see how it’ll go. I’ve seen some major improvement with this team since we started in May.”
Both sides of the football will be full of new faces for Cumberland County.
Offensively, junior Braden Tollett takes over the quarterback position.
“He’s a savvy kid and a hard worker,” Repasky said. “He’s doing a good job leading us.”
Colin Brown will look to carry the load at running back along with Christian Filler and Colton Nichols.
Repasky has high praise for his wide receivers.
“We’ve got three or four guys that can hurt you,” he said. “Treven McGhee is a starter from last year’s team with good speed. On the other side, Ryan Dowlen has good hands and catches everything. Marshall Morrell will play tight end and slot for us.”
Jet fans can also look for Reece Crockett to contribute.
Up front, two seniors to lead with are Tyler Wilson and Austin Reed. Kobe Pinson will serve as center.
Jet fans can expect CCHS to establish the running game early.
“We’re going to run the football,” Repasky said. “It’s not magic. It’s pretty straightforward. We have a few base plays out of all our formations, with play-actions and RPOs off them all. We’ll dink and dunk then go over your head.
“We’re going to have mostly two backs,” Repasky added. “I’m and old-school guy. I like the pro sets. I want the big boys in the box.”
The Jets will also be inexperienced defensively but energetic. Multiple names from the offensive side will go both ways and play defense also.
Colin Brown and Conner Cox will serve as linebackers for the Jets.
“Connor is our leader on defense,” Repasky said. “He gets us lined up and makes the calls. He’s invaluable to our defense.”
Pinson, Morrell and Michael Triplett will play defensive end.
“They’re long, tall kids,” Repasky said. “They’re going to make it hard on some people.”
Cumberland County’s defensive secondary follows the youth trend of the rest of the team.
“We’ve got a bunch of sophomores and juniors back there,” said Repasky. “They’re learning our coverages and new techniques.”
Sophomore Colton Nichols will serve as safety alongside Ryan Dowlan and Treven McGhee on the corners. Christian Fillers and Clinton Harris will fill in at outside linebacker.
The key for Cumberland County’s defense to succeed is simple.
“We’re just going to line up and play,” Repasky said. “We want these kids playing fast and don’t want them thinking. If they’re thinking, they’re not playing fast.”
“We’re going to have to tackle better,” Repasky added. “We’re becoming better tacklers, but it hurt not having a spring. We’re playing a more physical style of defense.”
Repasky feels the Jets have opportunities on the schedule to show their progress.
“It’s good for where we’re at,” he said. “If we go out and compete and don’t beat ourselves, we have a chance to be in these games and win.”
The Jets open with Scott High School on Aug. 21, before traveling to White County on Aug. 29.
CCHS then opens Region 3-4A play on Sept. 4 when they host Livingston Academy.
Cumberland County will then hit the road for two consecutive weeks for trips to Clay County (Sept. 11) and region foe Macon County on Sept. 18.
Homecoming will take place on Sept. 25 against Walker Valley before an open date on Oct. 2.
The Jets return to action with a trip to Rockwood on Oct. 9 before hosting cross-town rival Stone Memorial on Oct. 16.
Cumberland County will finish off their regular season on the road with contests against Bledsoe County Oct. 23 and DeKalb County on Oct. 30.
