The 2021 track and field postseason kicked off on Friday in the TSSAA Large Class subsectional round, where both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial High Schools had athletes advance to the next round.
Ten area athletes will compete in this Friday’s sectional meet at Riverdale High School, with seven representing Cumberland County and three advancing from Stone Memorial.
Headlining the day were Cumberland County’s Jordan Herring and Carson Conatser, who won the women’s triple jump and the men’s long jump, respectively.
Conatser posted a long jump distance of 20-10.75, which is a school and county record.
Conatser also performed well in the high jump, finishing third overall with a height of 5 feet, 8 inches.
Herring’s triple jump came in at 31-10.5, good for the third-farthest jump in CCHS history.
The Cumberland County girls 4x100-meter relay team finished second overall, and runners include Herring, Nerissa Scarbrough, Paige Roberts and Grace Baldwin.
Also posting a second-place finish was Stone Memorial’s Macy Smith in the girls 100m dash with a time of 13.81 seconds.
Cumberland County’s Treven McGhee put on an impressive performance in the hurdle events, placing second in the 300m hurdles and third in the 110m race.
Stone Memorial’s Meghan Niles posted a third-place finish in the girls 300m hurdles at 51.65 seconds.
Also from SMHS, Max Cole posted a fourth-place finish in the men’s 400m dash.
Advancing to sectionals from CCHS are Conatser, Scarbrough, Roberts, Baldwin, Herring, McGhee and Jacob Atkinson in pole vault.
Cole, Niles and Smith will represent Stone Memorial at the sectional meet with a state tournament berth on the line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.