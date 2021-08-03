The Cumberland County Jet football booster club is putting on the "Sports Fever" fundraiser this weekend to benefit CCHS football featuring fun for all ages.
Hosted at the Fairfield Glade Community Club this Saturday from 7-11 p.m., the event will feature an all-you-can-eat buffet serving brisket, ribs, chicken, sausage and sides along with iced tea, lemonade and water. A cash bar will be available to serve beer liquor, wine and sodas.
The event will feature music, a live and silent auction for autographed sports memorabilia, worldwide vacation packages, autographed music memorabilia, jewelry, wall decor and several raffles giving away multiple prizes.
A single ticket is $55, and a table of 8 is available for $400. Those interested in tickets or seeking further information should contact Amanda Garrett at 931-267-0882 or email jegarret1980@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.