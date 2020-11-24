CCHSBledsoeFB2-19.JPG

The Cumberland County High School Jet football program has its 2021 schedule set in stone.

CCHS features five Region 4-4A games and five non-region games. Regional opponents include Livingston Academy, Upperman, Stone Memorial, DeKalb County and Macon County.

Non-region opponents for the Jets include Whitwell, Monterey, Lenoir City, Polk County and Jackson County.

Aug. 20 - @ Whitwell

Aug. 27 - @ Monterey

Sept. 3 - Upperman

Sept. 10 - Lenoir City

Sept. 17 - @ DeKalb County

Sept. 24 - @ Polk County

Oct. 1 - @ Stone Memorial

Oct. 8 - Livingston Academy

Oct. 15 - Bye Week

Oct. 22 - Jackson County

Oct. 29 - Macon County

