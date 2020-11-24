The Cumberland County High School Jet football program has its 2021 schedule set in stone.
CCHS features five Region 4-4A games and five non-region games. Regional opponents include Livingston Academy, Upperman, Stone Memorial, DeKalb County and Macon County.
Non-region opponents for the Jets include Whitwell, Monterey, Lenoir City, Polk County and Jackson County.
Aug. 20 - @ Whitwell
Aug. 27 - @ Monterey
Sept. 3 - Upperman
Sept. 10 - Lenoir City
Sept. 17 - @ DeKalb County
Sept. 24 - @ Polk County
Oct. 1 - @ Stone Memorial
Oct. 8 - Livingston Academy
Oct. 15 - Bye Week
Oct. 22 - Jackson County
Oct. 29 - Macon County
