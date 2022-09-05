Region 4-4A play began for the Cumberland County Jets Friday night, who fell at AP No. 4 Upperman, 34-0.
“That’s just a good football team,” said CCHS head coach Noah Repasky. “They lean on you, and what they do they do it well. Our guys lost a little focus at times individually, and that’s something we can get cleaned up. We moved the ball a little better tonight against a really good defense. We’ve just got to find a way to put it in the end zone.
“I’m proud of the guy’s effort,” he added. “We can control that. I don’t think we laid down; we tried to be physical.”
Upperman, who now sits at 3-0, has outscored opponents 117-8 through the first three weeks of the season.
The Bee defense held CCHS to 128 total yards while Upperman amassed 327 offensively.
Upperman led 27-0 at halftime.
“We talked at halftime that the run game has to be hitting quicker,” Repasky said. “They try to spill everything, so you have to get in that gap.”
Cumberland County freshman quarterback Noah Potter went 6-14 for 30 yards through the air and rushed for 34 yards on five attempts.
“Noah scrambled when something wasn’t there and kept things alive with his feet,” Repasky said.
Defensively, the Jets had a tall task of stopping one of Tennessee’s best run games.
“Robby Brown played really well at the MIKE spot and he did what he was supposed to when the line kept him clean,” Repasky said. “Cayden Matthews played solid as a weak side linebacker. Devin Gilstrap, our SAM, made three or four plays in a row. A lot of these guys are sophomores and juniors.”
Despite the loss, Repasky and the Jets learned plenty at Upperman.
“Competing at a high level,” Repasky said on lessons from Friday. “Upperman deserves a top-5 ranking in the state. We knew what we were up against, but you never know how it’ll be until you get out here and the bullets start flying. The speed of the game and executing at that speed is what it takes to be an elite team.”
The Jets, who are now 0-3, travel to Lenoir City on Thursday, Sept. 8, for a matchup with the Panthers, who also sit at 0-3 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.