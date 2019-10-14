The struggles for the Cumberland County Jet football team continued last Friday night, as CCHS was defeated by Rockwood 37-14.
“We’ve got to understand that just doing some good things for a small portion of the game doesn’t get it done,” said CCHS coach Eric Belew. “We are improving in areas, but as coaches we’ve got to do a better job of getting our guys to compete the entire game.”
Rockwood controlled the contest on the ground, passing only three times in Friday’s contest. Dakota Waldo and Octavius Worthy combined for 219 rushing yards. As a team, Rockwood ran for 323 yards.
“Coach (John) Webb does an excellent job,” Belew said of the Tigers. “He’s been there for a long time for a reason. Their kids played hard.”
Rockwood jumped on the board fast, scoring two touchdowns in a one-minute span early in the first quarter to lead 12-0. The Tigers’ second touchdown came on the heels of a Jet fumble at their own 26-yard line.
After two empty drives, the Jet offense woke up as they put together an 83-yard touchdown drive capped off by Trevor Parsons rushing in a four-yard touchdown run. Austin Hubbard added the two-point conversion to make the score 12-8 with 2:59 left in the first period.
Cumberland County had a perfect opportunity to take the lead whenTreven McGhee forced a Rockwood fumble on the ensuing kickoff, setting CCHS up at the Rockwood 37-yard line.
The Jets came up empty-handed again, however, as Rockwood forced a turnover-on-downs at the end of the first quarter.
Rockwood found the end zone again before the half, this time via a Nate Brackett 19-yard touchdown pass to give the Tigers a 20-8 halftime lead.
Rockwood put the game out of reach in the second half, scoring a touchdown midway through the third to push the lead to 27-8.
RHS added another touchdown with 7:32 remaining, making the score 34-8 and a field goal to make it 37-8 with 2:03 remaining.
On the ensuing kickoff, McGhee made his presence felt again, returning the kick to the Rockwood 18-yard line, setting the Jets up with a scoring opportunity.
“Our kickoff return is vanilla,” Belew said. “We run double wedge. We’re not going to change that, and we’ve got some big plays off of it. We’ve got to be more consistent.”
Backup quarterback Braden Tollett wasted no time finding the end zone, connecting with McGhee on an 18-yard touchdown pass to make the final score 37-14 in favor of the Tigers.
“Tollett did a great job throwing a catchable ball,” said Belew. “I was glad he came in and threw the ball with confidence.”
Parsons finished the day with 48 rushing yards, 35 passing yards, and an interception on defense.
Jacob Grenga totaled 42 rushing yards for the Jets.
Cumberland County falls to 0-7 with the loss. Up next for CCHS is a familiar foe: the Stone Memorial Panthers.
Cumberland County at Stone Memorial kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday.
