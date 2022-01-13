The Upperman Lady Bees proved why they’re one of Class AAA’s top programs Tuesday night, taking down the Cumberland County Lady Jets, 50-37, in District 7AAA action.
Upperman (15-2, 2-1) is currently ranked No. 4 in Class AAA by the Associated Press and is one of three District 7AAA teams ranked. Livingston Academy comes in at No. 3 and White County is ranked No. 6.
The Lady Jets (9-8, 2-1) were led in scoring by junior Abby Houston, who posted
11 points and five steals. Sophomore Lady Jet forward Jalyn Baldwin posted eight points and seven rebounds while freshman point guard Aliyah Hawkins scored nine points.
Upperman’s strong defensive effort held Cumberland County to 29.5% shooting from the field and forced 20 turnovers.
The Lady Bees led 14-10 after one quarter and grew their lead to seven (23-16) in the second period before CCHS caught up to trail 23-21 at halftime.
Upperman pulled away in the third period, where they outscored CCHS 12-3 to lead 35-24 going into the fourth quarter.
UHS held a steady double-digit advantage throughout the fourth quarter to win by a final score of 50-37.
Cumberland County takes the court next on Friday when they host DeKalb County in a district contest. The Lady Jets have a quick turnaround as they travel to Clarkrange to face the Class A No. 2 Lady Buffaloes on Saturday. CCHS defeated Clarkrange, 45-34, on Jan. 4.
Cumberland County (37): Abby Houston 11, Aliyah Hawkins 9, Jalynn Baldwin 8, Emery Baragona 4, Jorja Anderson 3, Grace Baldwin 2
