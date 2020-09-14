The Cumberland County Jets traveled to Celina Friday afternoon and left empty-handed, as the homestanding Clay County Bulldogs won the non-region matchup, 46-20.
“Clay County is a good football team,” said CCHS coach Noah Repasky. “They’re a tough matchup for us, and their backs are quick and shifty. They were just better than us tonight.”
A strong start had the Jets optimistic, as they scored on the game’s opening drive. After starting at their own 47-yard line, the Jets marched down to the Clay County 3-yard line where quarterback Braden Tollett rushed in on the right side for a three-yard touchdown.
Following the PAT kick, CCHS led Clay County 7-0 early in the first period.
The Bulldogs answered with a strong drive of their own to tie the game at seven apiece with 6:04 remaining in the first period.
The Jet offense had multiple opportunities in the ensuing possessions of the first half, but ultimately couldn’t find the end zone.
“We tried to hang in there early and had a few chances, but didn’t capitalize,” Repasky said. “That’s the same story as all year long. These are some things we can fix, but it’ll take some time.”
Clay County hit pay dirt twice in the second quarter to lead 21-7 at halftime.
The Bulldogs showed no signs of stopping in the second half, as they scored two touchdowns in the third period to go ahead 34-7.
Clay County scored again midway through the fourth quarter to take a 46-7 lead.
Cumberland County wouldn’t go away just yet, as Christian Filler stepped into the running back role and rushed for two touchdowns in the final five minutes of action. One rush was for 52 yards and the other for 15.
Filler’s touchdowns brought the final score to 46-20 in favor of Clay County.
“I’m proud of our young kids; they were hungry to play,” Repasky said on the late-game offense.
Filler also led Cumberland County in rushing yards with 103 on six carries.
Reece Crockett followed with 38 rushing yards.
Through the air, Tollett was 9-22 for 87 yards. Ryan Dowlen hauled in five passes for 43 yards, followed by Treven McGhee with two receptions for 35 yards.
Though the Jets moved the ball through the air, CCHS needs an established running game according to Repasky.
“We had to move the ball through the air,” he said. “When you go through the air, only three things can happen and two of them are bad. It’s easier when you can run the football.
“We have to find somebody who can run the football for us,” Repasky added. “Our starting guy went down early, and our second guy is young.”
Cumberland County returns to the practice field this week to prepare for a Region 3-4A contest at Macon County on Friday.
“We’re going to have to work on tackling, and keep grinding on offense,” Repasky said. “We don’t have a lot of depth, and we’re a young group. It’s a growing, learning year.”
