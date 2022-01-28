The quarterfinal round of the 2022 Cumberland County elementary basketball tournament has been postponed to Monday due to inclement weather and road conditions per county athletic director Dean Patton.
Patton issued the following release Friday afternoon:
"The amount of snow received coupled with the fact that the temperatures continue to fall, I do not see any chance of improved road conditions tomorrow. Therefore we will postpone round 1 of the tournament to Monday night. We will further assess our options for the rest of the week on Monday.
