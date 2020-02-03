The annual Cumberland County elementary basketball tournament tipped off Saturday morning with eight quarterfinal matchups taking place at Cumberland County High School.
Below are results, as well as matchups for Monday night's semifinal games that begin at 4 p.m. at CCHS.
Girls tournament
#4 Homestead (30): Jalynn Baldwin 12, Lily Hinch 6, Laney Wiley 4, Lauren Clark 3, Ellie Strong 3, Mabry Templeton 2
#5 North Cumberland (22): Bailey Ledbetter 6, Ashley Whittenburg 5, Rachel Houston 4, Addison Howard 4, Taylor Guthrie 3
#3 Pleasant Hill (35): Aleaha Moore 12, Paige Roberts 11, Karlee Waldo 6, Lexi Carroll 4, Karli Page 2
#6 Stone Elementary (13): Amayah Graham 6, Paige Cooper 3, Bailey Dyer 2, Sophia Johns 2
#2 Martin (43): Destiny Horsley 21, Aliyah Hawkins 10, Daminica Beal 4, Abbey Hazelton 4, Isabella Williams 4
#7 Pine View (7): Kaylee Davidson 3, Chesney Cash 2, Katlynn Jolley 2
#1 South Cumberland (55): Kortney Headrick 26, Carlee Williams 8, Mackenzie Williams 7, Sofi Miller 6, Annika Scarbrough 6, Mallaree Woodard 2
#8 Crab Orchard (30): Shay Richards 18, Maggie Goss 6, Riley Robinson 4, Appolonia Garcia 2
Boys tournament
#4 South Cumberland (42): Jaxon Miller 13, Jake Hedgecoth 10, Conner Hawkins 8, Jaxon Houston 4, Noah Potter 4, Brandon Hale 3
#5 Stone Elementary (31): Levi Wood 10, Gavin Stone 8, Blayten Flowers 7, Gage Eldridge 6
#3 Martin (49): Isaac Smith 19, Jaden Sumbler 9, Daiden Mifflin 8, Caden Cravens 5, Edgar Magdaleno 4, Charlie VanWinkle 2, Emmanuel Magdaleno 2
#6 Pleasant Hill (21): Dylan Barnwell 13, Clay Mullen 4, Nolen Carter 2, Luke Tippy 1, Devin Gilstrap 1
#2 Homestead (42): Dylan Smith 9, Preston Mayberry 8, Seth Denton 5, Braden Templeton 5, Bryce Elmore 5, Jacob McDonald 3, Huston Torres 3, Austin Tabor 2, Ethan Benjamin 2
#7 Brown (6): Hunter Cooper 2, Mason Reed 2, LeBron Harris 2
#1 North Cumberland (50): Cade Capps 12, Braden Elliot 9, Heath Wattenbarger 8, Aaron Conley 6, Evin Moseley 6, Austin Munsey 4, Luke Presnell 3, Spencer Bowman 2
#9 Pine View (8): Jared Spicer 6, Jordan Manis 2
*All scoring and rosters provided by tournament officials*
UP NEXT:
Girls semifinal matchups: #1 South Cumberland vs. #4 Homestead and #2 Martin vs. #3 Pleasant Hill
Boys semifinal matchups: #1 North Cumberland vs. #4 South Cumberland and #2 Homestead vs. #3 Martin
