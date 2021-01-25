Friday night saw the Cumberland County Lady Jets extend their dominance over District 7AA via a 63-32 victory over Sequatchie County.
The Lady Indians kept things interesting for the opening quarter before CCHS dominated the rest of the contest. Cumberland County led 11-6 after the first period.
“Teams are going to be prepared for you the second time around,” said CCHS head coach Tyler McWilliams. “We knew it would be a test for a little bit. Everybody did a good job contributing to what we were trying to do.
“Since the Lady Jets have been in this district, we’ve been the dominant team,” McWilliams added. We know we have that hanging over our heads, and everybody in our district wants to play us. We’ve got to be ready for every game.”
Cumberland County took over in the second quarter, outscoring Sequatchie County 20-8 on their way to a 31-14 halftime lead.
“I think it was just focusing on our defense, then our offense will come,” McWilliams said on the second quarter. “We were a little stagnant on both sides.”
In the second half, the Lady Jets didn’t let up as they outscored Sequatchie County 21-9 in the third period on their way to a 63-32 victory.
Leading the way for Cumberland County was Abby Houston with 13 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Grace Baldwin and Emery Baragona also hit double-figures with 12 points apiece, followed by Jalynn Baldwin with 10. Baragona added seven assists, two rebounds and two steals.
The win improves Cumberland County to 13-9 overall and 5-0 in district play. CCHS is a perfect 35-0 against District 7AA teams since joining the league in the 2017-’18 season.
CCHS is scheduled to take the court next on Friday at Marion County with tipoff at 6 p.m.
Cumberland County (63): Abby Houston 13, Emery Baragona 12, Grace Baldwin 12, Jalynn Baldwin 10, Kailee Waldo 4, Shelbi Smith 3, Josi Smith 3, Madison Buffkin 2, Jorja Anderson 2, Beth Ann Brewer 2
