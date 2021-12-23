The Cumberland County Jets closed out the first half of their basketball season from the sunny shores of Hilton Head, SC, where they competed in the Seahawk Holiday Classic earlier this week.
CCHS defeated Martinsburg, WV, on Monday before falling to Harlan County, KY, on Tuesday and Benedictine, GA, on Wednesday.
Martinsburg
Monday’s 67-65 victory over Martinsburg featured CCHS senior Jackson Inman hitting a milestone as he scored his 1,000th career point against the Bulldogs.
The basket came in the third period of their opening-round contest on a right-handed layup.
Kole Torres led CCHS in scoring with 22 points in the victory, followed by Inman’s 18 points. Carson Conatser scored 13 for CCHS.
Cumberland County (67): Kole Torres 22, Jackson Inman 18, Carson Conatser 13, Jaxon Reed 7, Devin Lane 3, Reece Crockett 2, Ace Hawkins 2
Harlan County
The Jets turned around and fell in a high-scoring affair against Harlan County, KY, on Tuesday by a final score of 74-58.
Inman led the Jets in Tuesday’s game with 22 points, followed by 14 from Conatser and seven from Torres.
Cumberland County (58): Jackson Inman 22, Carson Conatser 14, Reece Crockett 7, Kole Torres 7, Devin Lane 4, Braedan Woodard 4
Benedictine
Wednesday’s game was the finale for CCHS in Hilton Head, where the Jets fell to Benedictine, GA, by a final tally of 55-47.
It was again Inman who led in scoring, this time with 24 points.
Cumberland County (47): Jackson Inman 24, Carson Conatser 9, Kole Torres 5, Devin Lane 4, Reece Crockett 2, Ace Hawkins 2, Jaxon Reed 1
CCHS is currently 3-8 overall and will play in Tampa, FL, after Christmas.
