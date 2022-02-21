The District 7AAA tournament wasn’t kind to the Cumberland County Jets or Lady Jets, as each team dropped both their semifinal game and consolation contests Friday and Saturday.
CCHS Boys
Cumberland County fell victim to two buzzer-beater losses in 24 hours at the District 7AAA tournament, held at Tennessee Tech University.
Friday night saw eventual champion White County hit the go-ahead basket with 2.6 seconds on the clock to defeat CCHS 41-39.
The low-scoring contest saw Jackson Inman lead the Jets with 13 points, followed by 9 from Kole Torres.
Cumberland County led 11-8 after one period and 25-22 at halftime.
White County took their first lead of the second half, 37-35, with 4:59 remaining.
With 40 seconds left, Inman tied the game at 39 via a right-handed layup.
White County held the ball for the final shot, sinking the layup to win 41-39.
Cumberland County (39): Jackson Inman 13, Kole Torres 9, Jaxon Reed 5, Ace Hawkins 4, Devin Lane 3, Carson Conatser 3, Reece Crockett 2
Saturday afternoon ended like Friday as Livingston Academy also hit a buzzer-beater to defeat the Jets, 68-66.
Inman again led CCHS in scoring with 20, followed by Torres with 18.
After a narrow first three quarters, a Jaxon Reed jumper and Carson Conatser layup put CCHS up 65-61 with 1:33 left.
Livingston put two successful possessions together to lead 66-65 with less than a minute remaining.
The Jets hit one free throw with 34 seconds left to tie the game at 66, setting up Livingston’s game-winner to make the final 68-66.
Cumberland County (66): Jackson Inman 20, Kole Torres 18, Devin Lane 7, Jaxon Reed 6, Reece Crockett 6, Carson Conatser 5, Ace Hawkins 4
CCHS Girls
The Lady Jets fell to eventual tournament champion Upperman in the semifinals, 51-42.
Jorja Anderson led CCHS with 11 points, followed by Emery Baragona with 9.
Cumberland County (42): Jorja Anderson 11, Emery Baragona 9, Jalynn Baldwin 8, Abby Houston 7, Josi Smith 6, Grace Baldwin 1
In Saturday’s girls consolation round, it was Livingston Academy who defeated the Lady Jets, 47-39.
Baragona led CCHS with 11, followed by Jalynn Baldwin with 10.
Cumberland County (39): Emery Baragona 11, Jalynn Baldwin 10, Jorja Anderson 5, Abby Houston 5, Josi Smith 4, Aliyah Hawkins 3, Grace Baldwin 1
* * *
Both the Jet boys and girls advance to the Region Region 4AAA tournament as No. 4 seeds and will travel to the District 8AAA champion for the first round.
The Lady Jets will travel to the winner of Lincoln County/Lawrence County on Friday, while the Jet boys will travel to the winner of Lincoln County/Page on Saturday.
