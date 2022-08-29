The visiting Monterey Wildcats left Crossville with a 33-0 victory over the Cumberland County Jets Friday night, dropping CCHS to 0-2 on the season.
Monterey running back Mason Bowman put up another stellar performance, recording 156 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 attempts.
Leading Cumberland County was Drayton Hairston with 28 yards on 12 attempts.
The Wildcats opened play with two first-quarter touchdowns, including a 92-yard kickoff return and a 1-yard rush later in the period to lead 13-0.
Monterey grew their lead to 20-0 by halftime on a 1-yard rush in the second quarter.
The Wildcats’ 13 second-half points came via a third-quarter 11-yard run and a 30-yard touchdown rush in the fourth period, making the final score 33-0.
Monterey totaled 319 offensive yards and held Cumberland County to only 61 total yards of offense.
The Jets, now 0-2, open Region 4-4A play on the road Friday as they travel to Upperman to face the AP No. 4-ranked Bees.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Photos from Friday’s CCHS-Monterey game are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
