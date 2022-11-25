The Cumberland County boys’ and girls’ basketball teams picked up a pair of victories Tuesday night at home when they knocked off visiting McMinn Central.
Jets earn first win
The Jets earned their first win of the season, capturing a 45-43 victory.
Cumberland County jumped on top early with a 19-7 advantage after the first period. McMinn Central came fighting back, but the Jets kept the pressure on and led 29-16 at the intermission.
CCHS, 1-2 overall, struggled slightly to open the second half as McMinn Central picked up the offensive production and cut the Jets’ lead to six at 37-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
Jaxon Reed led Cumberland County in scoring with 17 points. Braeden Woodard tallied 10 points and Braden Leviner scored nine. Nolen Carter chipped in with six, as did Sol Sitton, and Ethan Dixon scored two.
Lady Jets get back on winning track
In the girls’ contest, the Lady Jets, 2-1 on the year, had their hands full as McMinn Central would never give up. Cumberland County led 13-11 after the first quarter and 26-19 at halftime. McMinn tried to battle back in the final two periods, only to have CCHS hold on for the win.
Jalynn Baldwin led the Lady Jets in scoring with 16 points. Jorja Anderson scored 13 and Aliyah Hawkins had nine. Emery Baragona tallied eight and Abby Houston scored six. Grace Baldwin scored two.
Karina Bystry led McMinn Central with 21 points in the loss.
Cumberland County will be back in action on Saturday when the Jets and Lady Jets host Meigs County for their Thanksgiving Classic. The girls’ game will start at 3 p.m. with the boys going at 4:30 p.m.
