The 2021-’22 basketball season at Cumberland County High School came to a close Saturday night, as the Jets fell in the Region 4AAA quarterfinals at Lincoln County, 65-61.
“They played really hard, sometimes you just come up a little short,” said CCHS head coach Taylor Denney. “Everybody besides the state champion ends their season unhappy.
“We did a lot of good things on the basketball floor, but made a lot of memories off it, too.”
The Jets have seven seniors who played their final game in a CCHS uniform: Jackson Inman, Kole Torres, Devin Lane, Braden Tollett, Ace Hawkins, Reece Crockett and Carson Conatser.
“They’re all really good kids, and we love them all for different reasons,” Denney said. “We’ll miss those guys a lot; I’ve been with them since 8th grade.”
Saturday’s contest presented multiple challenges to CCHS.
“It was a three-hour bus ride and this place was packed,” Denney said. “It’s one of the bigger gyms we’ve played in. Both teams played really hard, they just got a few more bounces than we did.”
In the quarterfinal matchup, Torres led the way with 17 points, followed by Inman and Conatser at 16 points each.
A high-scoring first quarter saw the Jets lead 20-19 after eight minutes.
The contest stayed tight in the second period as Cumberland County led 33-31 at halftime.
Lincoln County caught up in the third quarter, taking a 50-48 lead into the fourth period.
The Falcons held a 56-52 advantage with 3:40 remaining. CCHS got the deficit to one possession (61-58) with 1:02 remaining before Lincoln County extended their lead at the free throw line.
A Torres three-pointer, with 16.5 seconds left, brought the game within two points, 63-61, but a Falcon layup with 7.2 seconds left ended the contest in favor of Lincoln County.
CCHS finishes the season at 14-16 overall.
Cumberland County (61): Kole Torres 17, Jackson Inman 16, Carson Conatser 16, Jaxon Reed 9, Reece Crockett 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.