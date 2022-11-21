Prior to Friday night’s basketball doubleheader with visiting Cookeville, Cumberland County coaches Kim Cram and Taylor Denney heralded the abilities of their CHS opponents. Talented. Physical. Excellent defense. Those were all words Cram and Denney used in their descriptions.
On Friday night, the Cumberland County coaches’ words came true as the Lady Jets fell 54-49 in overtime in the opening game of the evening, while the CCHS boys dropped a 62-22 decision in the nightcap.
Lady Jets fall in overtime
“I thought we were great in certain parts of the game, and I thought Cookeville was great in certain parts of the game,” Cram said. “We got exactly what we wanted defensively. They missed offensively, but we let them get the rebound.”
The Lady Jets, 1-1 on the year, opened the game with good offensive production. Jaylnn Baldwin was a dominant force in the middle and helped push Cumberland County to a 22-17 advantage at the intermission. However, Cookeville came firing back and took a 28-27 lead heading into the final quarter. The game went into overtime with the score tied at 42.
Baldwin led all scorers with a game-high 21 points. Emery Baragona scored 13 points and Abby Houston had 10. Aliyah Hawkins chipped in with five.
Cassie Gallagher had 19 points to lead Cookeville, which improved to 1-1 on the year.
“I thought we had too many empty possessions. Those things are a big deal early in the season,” Cram said. “We were also not doing a good enough job finishing the defensive possession and getting the rebound. I thought that really hurt us.
“Cookeville did a good job of being really physical. They were physical with us and just out-toughed us in some areas. They were sending multiple kids to the offensive glass and that really hurt.”
Jets’ rally falls short against Cavs
The Cumberland County Jets, 0-2 overall, got behind early against Cookeville and never could quite catch up against the talented Cavaliers.
“Cookeville is a really good team and they do a good job on offense and defense,” said Cumberland County boys’ coach Taylor Denney. “I thought we came out playing hard at the start of the game, but we got bogged down offensively and that led to some other mistakes.”
Ethan Dixon, Braeden Woodard and Jaxon Reed led the way for the Jets with four points each. Sol Sitton and Dylan Smith tallied three points apiece, while Nolen Carter scored two.
Jack Oakley led Cookeville with 10 points.
“Their matchup zone gave us some frustration tonight,” Denney said. “It isn’t really something we’ve worked on much because you don’t normally see it this early in the season. However, we made some adjustments at halftime.”
The Jets are scheduled to face McMinn Central at home tonight.
“Right now, nobody really cares how you do in the first couple games of the season,” Denney said. “I am more worried about how we look when the district portion of our schedule rolls around, or the postseason rolls around. We’re just worried about getting better.”
