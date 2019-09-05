Region 3-4A play begins Friday for the Cumberland County Jets, as they travel to Livingston Academy to face the region-favorite Wildcats.
Cumberland County enters the contest with an 0-2 record, while coach Bruce Lamb’s Wildcats are 2-0 after last Friday’s impressive 28-21 win over Cookeville, their first win over the Cavaliers in 25 years.
Livingston Academy is led by senior quarterback Will McDonald (No. 18), a preseason Class 4A all-state selection by Murphy Fair. McDonald is Livingston Academy’s all-time passing leader.
At receiver, the Wildcats will look to target Wesley Smith (No. 11) and Aubrey Hollars (No. 5), a 6’1” senior who had two receptions and a touchdown last week. Smith hauled in 176 yards last Friday.
The Jets haven’t had much success against Livingston recently. The Wildcats hold a six-game winning streak over CCHS. The Jet’s last win came in 2010.
The formula for coach Eric Belew and Cumberland County to pull off the upset is a tricky one, as the Wildcats feature a high-powered offense and stifling defense.
CCHS has to keep the ball out of McDonald’s hands by putting together long drives and controlling time of possession.
On defense, the Wildcats will look to air the ball out. Pressure on McDonald and not getting beat over the top on long passing plays will be critical to keep the Livingston offense in check.
Kickoff for Cumberland County at Livingston Academy is scheduled for 7 p.m.
