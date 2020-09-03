For the second consecutive time, the Cumberland County Lady Jet soccer schedule has been affected by inclement weather.
This Thursday's District 6AA matchup at Livingston Academy has been postponed until Sept. 28 due to inclement weather and adverse field conditions at Livingston. CCHS' originally scheduled game against Rhea County on that day will be rescheduled.
The postponement follows Tuesday's game against Stone Memorial that was called in the first half due to lightning. That game will be played Sept. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.