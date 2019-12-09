District 7AA play got off to a strong start Friday night for the Cumberland County Jets as they defeated the visiting Bledsoe County Warriors 77-55.
“We played defense, and that allowed us to get rolling offensively,” said CCHS coach Will Foster following the game. “When we turn people over, it makes it a lot easier on us.”
Cumberland County’s win was their 21st consecutive over district competition, as the Jet have never lost to a District 7AA foe.
After taking a 22-10 first-quarter lead, Bledsoe County gave the Jets their only scare of the game in the second period as they closed the CCHS lead to 29-24. The Jets then closed the half strong to lead 39-29 at the break.
Cumberland County put the game out of reach in the third period, going ahead 59-41 before cruising through the fourth period to win 77-55.
The scoring effort was balanced for CCHS as Kole Torres (16), Trystan Miller (14), Mason Wyatt (12) and Reese Dykes (11) each scored in double figures. Jackson Inman had nine as well.
The Jets (5-3) will host the Stone Memorial Panthers next on Tuesday.
Cumberland County (77): Kole Torres 16, Trystan Miller 14, Mason Wyatt 12, Reese Dykes 11, Jackson Inman 9, Adam Floyd 8, Carson Conatser 5, Jaxon Reed 2
