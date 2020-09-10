The Cumberland County Lady Jet volleyball team returned to District 8AA action Tuesday night, where they pushed Upperman to five sets.
The Lady Bees took the first set 25-22 before CCHS rallied to win the second 26-24 and third 25-21. Upperman settled in and took the fourth set 25-15 and fifth, 18-16.
Cumberland County traveled across town to Stone Memorial on Thursday. Results are online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
