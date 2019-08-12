The Cumberland County Jets certainly aren’t shying away from preseason competition as they faced Class 5A Columbia Central on Thursday.
“Columbia is a good football team, and compared to 4A they’re an exceptional football team,” said Jet coach Eric Belew. “Them being a successful 5A program, and us going toe-to-toe with them is huge.”
Cumberland County gave up two varsity touchdowns in Thursday’s contest at Cumberland University.
The Jet offense showed signs of improvement, moving the ball consistently against the Lions.
Belew had high praise for his starting offensive linemen: Isaac McGhee, Cayden Gora, Ethan Pitton, Austin Reed and Jacob DeBord.
“We moved the ball well,” Belew said. “That’s probably the best front we’re going to see. Our O-line grew up today.”
Cumberland County’s next preseason action will be its last before the 2019 season kicks off. The Jets travel to York Institute Friday for their jamboree.
“We’ve installed everything on the offensive and defensive side of the ball,” said Belew. “We really want to be able to run the ball between the tackles and stretch the field vertically.
“Defensively, we want to take chances. We want our guys to know we’re betting on them.”
After the jamboree, Cumberland County kicks off the regular season at Scott High School Friday, Aug. 23.
