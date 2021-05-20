The Crossville Recreational Youth Soccer Association (CRYSA) summer camp is coming up and registration is now open.
Summer camp will be held June 7-11 at Duer Soccer Complex. The camp is open to ages 5-15. Half-day camp is $65 and runs 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. each day.
There are two full-day camp options running from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The standard full-day camp is $110 while the elite camp is $160.
Elite campers must be at least 11 years old and have at least six years of soccer playing experience with have CRYSA board approval.
Campers will receive a new soccer ball and camp T-shirt based on availability along with daily snacks and lunch for everyone.
Camp registration can be done in person only at the Parks and Recreation office located at 837 Industrial Bv. Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Fall season registration is also open until May 31 at $55 per player with late registration running June 1-5 at $80 per player. The fall season is open to players ages 5-13 in 2021.
Practices start in August while games will take place September-October at Duer Soccer Complex.
Fall season registration can be done online at http://tn-crysa.affinitysoccer.com.
In-person registration is available at the Parks and Recreation office.
