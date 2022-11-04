Crossville Recreational Youth Soccer Association held its annual Bo Patton Memorial Tournament Oct. 29 at the Duer Soccer Complex.
Teams from the youth soccer league competed in tournament play from the under six league through under 14 teams, with additional participation from the Soccer Chaos club.
The tournament is typically held in late August, but heavy rain forced it to be rescheduled. Instead of kicking off the fall season, the tournament served as a finale to the 2022 season.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Bo Patton Memorial Scholarship Fund, established in 2005 to honor former CRYSA soccer player Bo Patton, who died in a tragic car accident in the fall of 2004.
