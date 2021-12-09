Years of hard work and sacrifice have paid off for Crossville’s Savanna Cecil, as the Christian Academy of the Cumberlands senior recently signed an acrobatics and tumbling scholarship with Baylor University.
Yes, that Baylor.
“I’m really excited,” Cecil said. “I didn’t think that this would be a possibility. The fact that I’m able to sign with a college so big is a blessing.”
Baylor, one of the pioneering schools in acrobatics and tumbling, is a Division I program in Waco TX, and part of the Big 12 Athletic Conference.
Acrobatics and tumbling are a little different than traditional cheer or gymnastics.
“I don’t do artistic gymnastics; I do something called power tumbling,” Cecil said. “They don’t have it in college. In acrobatics and tumbling, they take girls that do cheer and power tumbling, and incorporate that into a new sport.”
USAgym.org gives the following definition for power tumbling: “It is performed on elevated spring runways that help tumblers propel themselves higher than a basketball goal as they demonstrate speed, strength and skill while executing a series of acrobatic maneuvers. Top-level contenders will perform explosive somersaults with multiple flips and twists.”
Cecil has won awards on both the national and international stages. She has won two national championships here in the United States along with her biggest accomplishment, a bronze finish for Team USA in St. Petersburg, Russia, in the 2018 World Championships. She has also been named to the junior national teams and was also recently named to the senior national team.
Cecil will take her current talents and learn a few new tricks at Baylor.
“I specialize in the tumbling,” Cecil added. “It’s almost like a combination of cheer and power tumbling. I don’t do the stunts, but I’ll have to learn that when I’m there.”
Baylor gave Cecil first-class treatment during her recruitment, a process she initiated when she reached out to legendary Bears acrobatics and tumbling head coach Felecia Mulkey.
“I sent them an email, and they responded immediately,” Cecil said. “That was pretty cool. It all happened really quickly. In a span of a month, I had committed.
“I am so happy with my decision,” she added. “I’m so grateful for all of this.”
Cecil’s recruiting trip to Waco helped seal the deal.
“We got to go down to campus and were on the field at a football game,” Cecil added. “I got to meet all the girls I’ll be competing with, and that was really nice. I got to see them train and how they practice, and that was really nice. It made me a lot more comfortable.”
Cecil’s talents have given her a ticket to see the United States and travel the world, as she recently got back from a trip to Baku, Azerbaijan, as part of Team USA’s four-person squad.
“We go through a few competitions where we get selected, and we go overseas and compete for Team USA,” said Cecil. “I was lucky to be named to the team. I’ve been to a few countries, and the most recent was Azerbaijani. We were over there for about two weeks.”
Of the nation that was part of the former Soviet Union, she said, “It’s a culture shock; everybody was really sweet, and it’s neat to meet people from other countries and see different cultures,” she added. “If I wasn’t tumbling, I probably wouldn’t get to do that.”
Team USA also helped Cecil make her decision to attend Baylor.
“One of my teammates in Baku, Hope Bravo, graduated from Baylor and she loved it,” Cecil added. “She has been one of my huge inspirations.”
Along the way, Cecil has made plenty of fond memories.
“The friends I’ve made,” Cecil said on her favorite moments so far. “The tumbling is amazing, but the best part of it is the friends I’ve made. All over the world, too. Great Britain, Australia — and even my friends from the U.S. are from different places.”
Cecil’s career in acrobatics and tumbling began at a young age.
“My older brother did the sport, and when I was really little, like 4 or 5, my parents signed me up,” she said. “I had a lot of influences. They helped me set my goals and get to where I want to be. I feel like that was really helpful.”
Cecil’s training is rigorous and requires more than an hour of travel just to the venue.
“I train in Knoxville four days a week for three hours a day,” she said. “We do lots of conditioning and have a routine. Before competitions, we’ll be working on our routines. Whenever we’re off, we’re working on getting new skills.”
Cecil’s family and others have had a massive impact on her career.
“Definitely my parents,” she said when asked about influences. “They’ve driven me to Knoxville for the past eight years and been a huge support system. My coach, Eric Thomas, has been such a huge role model for me. I’m so grateful to have him.”
Her school, Christian Academy of the Cumberlands, has been monumental as well.
“They’ve allowed me to leave for practice and competitions, and been super flexible,” Cecil added.
Cecil has already begun training for her new adventure at Baylor with Premier Athletics.
“I’m going to continue tumbling and doing what I do through June,” she said. “After June, I’ll come home and go to Baylor in August.”
While at Baylor, Cecil has big education plans.
“I’m majoring in pre-engineering, and I’m going to go in a computer science field in cybersecurity,” she said. “My dad works with computers. And I really like math.”
Cecil’s accomplishments have served as inspiration for younger Crossville athletes interested in tumbling and acrobatics.
“You’re capable of this,” Cecil said in her message to younger athletes. “I wouldn’t have thought I was capable. Be driven and work your hardest, and it can happen. You have to sacrifice, but it’s worth it.”
