Leslie Letner and Patricia Welch, both of Crossville, finished third this week at the 91st Tennessee Women's Amateur Golf Championship in Clarksville. Letner finished third in the first flight with a three-round total of 237. Welch finished third in the second flight with a 271.
Crossville's Letner, Welch fare well at Tennessee Women's Amateur
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Plate & Bowl ordered to shut down pending permit, inspection
- Protestor charged for tossing dead animal during Pride rally Saturday
- Schools seek public input on middle school sports proposal
- Investigators continue search for robbery suspect
- TMSAA heads to full board tonight
- 8U all-stars rally to beat Rockwood with six runs in final two innings.
- Commissioners question county pay scale
- Former Crossville resident Henley wins Senior State Open
- Panel votes no action on South reallocation
- Hope Manning scholarship recipients announced
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.