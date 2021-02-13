SMHSatWhiteCoBoysBB-17.JPG
Michael Lindsay

Stone Memorial traveled to White County and Cumberland County hosted Clarkrange this Friday to close out the regular season.

The CCHS Jets were the lone Crossville team to pick up a win, as they defeated the Buffaloes, 68-37. The Lady Jets fell to Clarkrange, 55-34.

It was White County picking up a pair of District 6AAA wins over Stone Memorial. In girls action, the Lady Panthers were taken down on a Gracie Dodgen game-winning shot, 45-43. In boys action, the Warriors won 64-58.

