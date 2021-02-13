Stone Memorial traveled to White County and Cumberland County hosted Clarkrange this Friday to close out the regular season.
The CCHS Jets were the lone Crossville team to pick up a win, as they defeated the Buffaloes, 68-37. The Lady Jets fell to Clarkrange, 55-34.
It was White County picking up a pair of District 6AAA wins over Stone Memorial. In girls action, the Lady Panthers were taken down on a Gracie Dodgen game-winning shot, 45-43. In boys action, the Warriors won 64-58.
More content from Friday's games coming online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
