Baseball, fastpitch softball
Crossville Youth Baseball & Fastpitch Softball registration for the spring 2022 season is now until Friday, Feb. 11.
Boys and girls ages 4-13 as of May 1, 2022, are eligible. The cost is $60 per player. Games are primarily on weeknights, with Saturday play a possibility.
Practices begin Tuesday, March 1, and regular season games will run from April 4 until May 25. Postseason tournaments will follow.
Registration includes a player’s T-shirt, cap or socks.
CBYS is currently seeking caring and qualified coaches along with team sponsors. Team sponsorship is $300.
For more information, contact the Crossville Parks and Recreation Offices at 931-456-6632.
CRYSA
The Crossville Recreational Youth Soccer Association is holding registration until Monday, Jan. 31, for their spring season. The league costs $60 per player.
Late registration is available Tuesday, Feb. 1 until Sunday, Feb. 6, for $80.
All players who will be ages 4-14 anytime in 2022 are eligible to play. Players who turn 15 in 2022 are ineleigble.
Practice begins in early March, and registration fee includes full uniform and an end-of-the-season trophy or medallion.
CRYSA is currently seeking caring and qualified coaches along with team sponsors. Team sponsorship is $225.
For more information, contact league director Paul Robinson at 619-838-1999.
Just For Kids baseball, softball
Just For Kids is a co-ed, slow pitch softball league open to boys and girls ages 4-16 as of April 1, 2022 or 17 as of Aug. 1, 2021.
The league is $35 per player and signups are open now through March 11.
Kids play their age as of April 1, 2022. Games are primarily weeknights, and Sunday play is possible on occasion.
Practices will begin on or after March 15, and games start April 1 with tournament conclusion by July 1. Team picture day is to be determined.
Registration includes player T-shirt and end-of-season trophy or medallion.
Just For Kids is currently seeking caring and qualified coaches along with team sponsors. Team sponsorship is $150.
For more information, contact league directors Andy and Tiffany Phipps at (931) 303-6673 or 931-787-4557.
