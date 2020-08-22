High school football kicked off in Tennessee this week. Here are some area scores of interest.
Stone Memorial 14
Grace Christian Academy 34
Scott 20
Cumberland County 12
Rhea County 20 (OT)
Carter 14
Kingston 35
Harriman 12
Rockwood 36 (OT)
Midway 35
Oakdale 41
Pickett County 16
Oneida 14
Oliver Springs 6
Coalfield 40
Wartburg 8
Warren County 30
DeKalb County 24
Bledsoe County 40
Whitwell 7
Clay County 27
Columbia Academy 14
Sunbright 41
Red Boiling Springs 6
Macon County 43
Smith County 7
Livingston Academy 12
Westmoreland 10
Jackson County 8
York Institute 0
Cookeville 28
Upperman 0
