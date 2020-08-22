SMHSGCAFB2-41.JPG

Stone Memorial High School quarterback Bryant Carter

High school football kicked off in Tennessee this week. Here are some area scores of interest.

Stone Memorial 14

Grace Christian Academy 34

Scott 20

Cumberland County 12

Rhea County 20 (OT)

Carter 14

Kingston 35

Harriman 12

Rockwood 36 (OT)

Midway 35

Oakdale 41

Pickett County 16

Oneida 14

Oliver Springs 6

Coalfield 40

Wartburg 8

Warren County 30

DeKalb County 24

Bledsoe County 40

Whitwell 7

Clay County 27

Columbia Academy 14

Sunbright 41

Red Boiling Springs 6

Macon County 43

Smith County 7

Livingston Academy 12

Westmoreland 10

Jackson County 8

York Institute 0

Cookeville 28

Upperman 0

